ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent hiring of two new merit deputies.
Deputy Alex Patterson and Deputy Max Hamilton are both Steuben County natives who started out their careers with the Sheriff’s Office working in the Steuben County Jail.
“Congratulations Deputy Patterson and Deputy Hamilton on the next chapter of your careers,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
This is the same path taken by the sheriff himself, starting in the jail then moving on to law enforcement as a deputy.
Patterson is a 2019 graduate of Fremont High School and Deputy Hamilton graduated from Angola High School in 2020.
Hamilton is also a member of the Indiana Air National Guard.
Both deputies reside in rural Steuben County and have started their field training before attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later this year or early next year.
Both were sworn in by Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan in the Steuben County Courthouse.
