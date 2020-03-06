ELIZABETH — Angola Balloons Aloft won the Best Event or Festival award at the annual Indiana Tourism Association conference Tuesday in Elizabeth in southern Indiana.
The ITA awards recognize tourism organizations that are deemed creative, innovative and maximize the dollars invested.
Last year, an estimated 25,000 people attended Angola Balloons Aloft at Angola High School.
The Steuben County Tourism Bureau’s most recent economic impact study and the spending per day by type of visitor showed the event had an economic impact of $1.273 million in Steuben County. This included $103,400 from hotel guests and $83,575 from those staying at campgrounds.
“The tourism bureau nominated Angola Balloons Aloft for this award for several reasons,” said June Julien, executive director. “In a relatively short period of time this event has become very successful and pulls in visitors from all over the Midwest. It’s our premier image event and it’s a very family-friendly, free event. Plus, bureau employees Janet Hartsuff and Lynn Tyler are members of the balloons aloft committee who work diligently year-round to make the event successful.”
Tim Crooks, director of Angola Balloons Aloft, said, “We’re so grateful for all of our sponsors and volunteers. We have a very generous community! We’re also grateful for all the work the tourism bureau does to promote this event.”
Marsha Drewes, who along with her husband, Walt, started the event, said it is all the people who work together who make the event as great as it is. Last year was the 10th anniversary for the festival, which annually draws more than 30 balloons, pilots and their teams for a weekend of competition. In addition, many other activities take place to provide entertainment and education when the balloons aren’t flying.
“It’s a small community but a mighty one! Angola is filled with dedicated and generous folks who are willing to support the community with their time and their treasures. It is exactly why Angola Balloons Aloft has become so successful,” Marsha Drewes said. “Centered around community and family, this event is now considered one of the top-notch festivals in Indiana. People from Indiana and surrounding states look forward to an exciting weekend of skies filled with colorful hot air balloons that dazzle us all with their serenity and beauty. No wonder it has received the honor of Indiana Tourism Associations Best Festival Award! Congratulations Angola and its community organizers who plan and present Angola Balloons Aloft.”
Angola Balloons Aloft is celebrating its 11th year in 2020. This year’s event at Angola High School is Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11, with a morning flight Sunday, July 12.
