ANGOLA — Angola High School will hold graduation for 2020 seniors, said high school principal Travis Heavin.
How and when that ceremony is conducted remains to be seen, Heavin told the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees Tuesday night.
The school board met remotely by Zoom. It approved a resolution to continue paying hourly employees during emergency school closures, allowing staff like cafeteria workers to be paid as contracted even though the schools are closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Brent Wilson said he “can’t say enough about our staff and everyone stepping up.”
Some essential custodians and facilities personnel are still working in the buildings on a limited basis, said Wilson. Teachers are doing lessons by e-learning through the end of the school year.
Free lunches are being provided through May 28.
“Then we’ll roll into the summer program,” said Wilson. “We’re not going to miss a beat with that.”
MSD provides free meals during summer break for children 18 years old and younger through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program for Children.
Free meals are provided five days a week. The packs — distributed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Angola Middle School and Carlin Park, Hendry Park and Pleasant Lake elementary schools — include a lunch and a breakfast. On Friday, the sealed bags contain three lunches and three breakfasts.
The summer food distribution sites have not been determined.
Summer school, also, is up in the air.
“We don’t want it to be online if we can help it,” said Wilson. While summer school for students that have fallen behind in their grades is generally offered in June after the school year closes, this year there is a possibility it will be held in August before the 2020-21 school year starts.
Meanwhile, no decisions have been made about graduation, currently set for Sunday, June 7. If it goes as originally planned, commencement will be held at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
Angola High School graduation fills the gym to maximum capacity, with people often standing outside the doors, peering over each other’s shoulders to get a glimpse of the action.
At this time, no social gatherings are being allowed through May 1 in Indiana to help prevent the spread of virus. Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the stay-at-home order could be extended further if the outbreak warrants it.
To meet social distancing requirements, if needed, graduation could potentially be conducted virtually, outdoors or be limited to just parents spaced out properly in a large facility. While those ideas were briefly broached by Wilson during the school board meeting, no plans have been made.
“We are going to have graduation at some point, at some time,” said Heavin, noting that purple face masks that say “2020” can be ordered along with gowns and caps.
Kindergarten registration will likely be conducted online.
In other business, the board accepted the retirement of business manager Monte VanGessel. Several board members took a moment at the end of the meeting to thank VanGessel for the great work she has done for the district and to wish her a happy retirement.
