ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man who is facing charges in relation with a significant theft case out of Butler has been arrested for arson and theft in a Steuben County case.
He's also facing charges in connection with numerous theft and burglary cases in Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Matthew K. McKinley, 37, was arrested at the Steuben County Jail on Friday on initial charges of Level 4 felony arson, Level 5 felony burglary and Level 6 felony theft. Formal charges of arson and theft have been filed in court and McKinley has two other pending cases of Level 5 felony burglary and a charge of Level 6 felony theft from 2021.
In addition, McKinley is under investigation in connection with numerous other cases where charges have yet to be filed stemming from incidents in northeast Indiana and into Ohio and Michigan, authorities said.
At the time of his arrest last week, McKinley was lodged in the DeKalb County Jail.
Following his arrest in August by Butler authorities, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger conservatively estimated the total value of the stolen tools and equipment to be $400,000, if not much higher.
In an interview with Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, McKinley said he and his girlfriend would travel country roads looking for abandoned properties from which to take items.
All of the charges from the Friday arrest were alleged to have been committed in 2021 in the Hamilton area. He also has been charged in cases from Clear Lake and rural DeKalb County, where he is alleged to have stolen numerous items, including a sign for the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The Steuben County case started to unfold when a cargo trailer was set afire in the 5000 block of South C.R. 850E on Nov. 15, 2021.
It was determined that the trailer was owned by an Angola businessman, who had loaned the trailer to a friend to use to store his belongings while he was remodeling his home in the 4000 block of East C.R. 200N.
There were numerous items in the trailer — it was reportedly packed full — including a couple handguns and a muzzle loader. One of the handguns, which is owned by the man who was borrowing the trailer, was a gun handed down from his father. Though the course of their investigation, police located the handgun.
The voluminous probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court by Poe courses through numerous interviews conducted with many people throughout the course of the investigation.
The investigation covered thefts identified in Clear Lake, rural Fremont, rural Hamilton, Butler and Spencerville.
Items taken range from guns to a John Deere skid loader.
Poe interviewed McKinley about the Hamilton area arson and other cases out of Steuben County while he was in custody in DeKalb County in connection with thefts in the Butler area, court records indicate.
The charges in Steuben County related to the arson and related thefts were filed on Nov. 30. Other cases in Steuben County were filed on Nov. 21, April 4 and Nov. 30, 3021.
DeKalb County Jail logs indicate McKinley is still incarcerated there. He was released from Steuben County back to DeKalb County this week. Should he be returned to Steuben County, he will be held in lieu of $10,000, which was set in Steuben Magistrate Court on Monday.
For a Level 4 felony, McKinley is facing 2-12 years in prison. For the Level 5 felony he could get 1-6 years. For the Level 6 felony, prison time is 6 months to 1 1/2 years.
McKinley has a pretrial conference scheduled for March 14 with a jury trial on the calendar for July 20.
