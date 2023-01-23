ANGOLA — About 10 people came to support a peaceful sister gathering in solidarity with Bigger Than Roe marches across the country in front of the Steuben County Courthouse on Sunday.
“We are just trying to show solidarity with all the other women’s march events that are going on today,” said Lisa Williams, organizer of the event and secretary of the Steuben County Democrats.
Williams said that the marches were held to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Roe, and she decided to organize one because Indiana was the state where abortion rights were “absolutely on the line.”
“I just felt it was important to show solidarity here,” said Williams.
She said that the Women’s March offered their own website as an option where all the locations of the local marches were shown. In addition, Williams said she posted the announcement of the event on some of the local Facebook groups.
Williams said that the Indiana GOP had chosen to engage in divisive culture wars damaging for both the state and local communities, and instead of concentrating on “Indiana’s abysmal maternal mortality rate” they wanted to force “Hoosiers with uteruses to give birth.”
Williams further said polls repeatedly showed that Hoosiers overwhelmingly supported the freedom of choice, but the GOP legislators in the statehouse worked tirelessly to strip away citizens’ rights.
“The Indiana Republican Party is not pro-life,” said Williams. “They’re anti-choice and pro-control.”
Democratic Precinct Chair Susan Catterall in her speech mentioned the history of the abortion rights in the U.S. starting from the landmark decision of 1973 that the U.S. Constitution conferred the right to have abortions.
Catterall said that states with abortion bans now tend to have higher rates of uninsured women aged 19-64, more child poverty, and less financial support for families and children, while being denied an abortion was putting a limit on women’s education, work and wages, and those economic consequences extended into the lives of their children as well.
“We have to stand up and say enough,” said Catterall. “We need to take our voices to the statehouse and ballot boxes.”
Local resident Deborah Blaz, who came to support the event, said that she remembered the times when abortion was not legal, and she also remembered how happy she was when Roe v. Wade was passed.
“I am so angry that our representatives don’t seem to be representing what the majority wants,” said Blaz.
Treasurer of the Steuben County Democratic Party Amy Klingenberger said that she remembered times when her girlfriends in high school were getting pregnant and could not get abortion, or they were afraid to get pregnant because it was unclear what to do in this case.
“Because there were some states where you could sneak it in,” said Klingenberger.
Both Blaz and Klingenberger mentioned the relief many women around them felt when they finally got control over their bodies.
Local activist Ben Helmsing said that he went to the event because he felt women needed support, especially since a lot of the representatives in the state are men.
“We just really need to push this message out,” said Helmsing.
April Moore came to Angola from Kendallville where she lives because she felt that in comparison to some bigger women’s marches in the area, such as in Fort Wayne, the one in Angola was planned to be smaller, and she wanted to support it.
“I wanted to come up here to Angola just to show that there is some support in the area,” said Moore. “I know there is a lot less active support here.”
Moore said that it was no longer okay for women to just sit on the sidelines, but it was time for them to be active and loud, and to show that they had a voice too.
Catterall added that pro-choice minded citizens needed to show up in such resounding numbers that they could not be ignored, and that everyone who showed up in Angola march on Sunday needed to take a pledge to support pro-choice candidates.
“Vote like your life depends on it because, if you are a woman, it does,” said Catterall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.