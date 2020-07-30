Eleven people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Saleh M. Al-Siraimi, 24, of the 100 block of South Jefferson Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
• David A. Austin, 31, of the 5000 block of East Division Road, arrested on C.R. 400W at Lane 285 Crooked Lake on a felony charge of invasion of privacy and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
• Ezra A. Brown, 21, of the 1000 block of Warren Avenue, Jackson, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Austin S. Conner, 23, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Kristopher Grubb, 34, of the 300 block of Valley Meadows Lane, Kendallville, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Destinee L. Hull, 26, of the 100 block of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Samantha K. Keahi-Ramirez, 46, of the 800 block of Kensington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Matthew M. Richter, 55, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Tracy J. Riley, 32, of the 400 block of North C.R. 200W, Huntington, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Marques D. Robbins, 29, of the 400 block of Arbor Point Drive, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Oteria C. Warren, 37, of the 100 block of Saratoga Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
