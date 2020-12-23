Four people arrested
by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brianne E. Benac, 27, of the 400 block of South C.R. 800W, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Alexius Burris, 19, of the 200 block of Beverly Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of Oak Street on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Corey K. Parr, 31, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 1100W, Hudson, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Branson W. Thenen, 22, of the 200 block of Oak Street, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
