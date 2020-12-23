Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy and windy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.