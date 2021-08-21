ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation distributed nearly $350,000 in designated grants to 64 local nonprofit organizations during its annual luncheon Thursday at Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
“SCCF started this tradition of distributing designated grant checks at our annual meeting in 2018 when we realized that few people see the flurry of grant distributions we make every year in August,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Jennifer Danic.
The Community Foundation has more than 100 designated funds, which offer annual grants to 70 different nonprofits who serve Steuben County. They were established by donors who wanted to leave a legacy and support their favorite causes even beyond their lifetime. Some of these funds are designated for operating use, and others are for specific programs.
Designated funds comprise a third of the Community Foundation’s overall grant making, along with unrestricted funding and donor-advised funding.
“Even though today we celebrated generous donors and passed out some big checks to nonprofits, the most remarkable thing about our work is that we were able to gather such different nonprofits and organizations for all sectors who collaborate and work together to support our community,” Danic said. “Our work is about connecting people who care with the needs that matter to our community.”
Aside from distributing the grant checks, Danic and Community Foundation Board Chair Adam Miller also talked about the past year’s achievements and provided updates for 2022.
“In our fiscal year 2021, we had 7 new funds established, including donor advised funds, a scholarship fund, designated funds to support specific nonprofits, and a field of interest fund that will forever support collaborative community efforts,” Danic said.
Miller also discussed how the Community Foundation was able to help mitigate some of the consequences that arose last year due to the pandemic.
“In March 2020, our board recognized that we were in a unique position to help our community address the impending challenges of COVID-19,” he said. “We immediately activated the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund and entered into a partnership with the Steuben County United Way to provide COVID-19 relief grants to local nonprofits.”
Together, the organizations have distributed $371,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to nonprofits that serve Steuben County.
The Community Foundation has also offered support to the city of Angola and the Angola Investment Fund by providing technical assistance and access to its grant software, which the AIF has used to administer its small business loan process in order to help small local businesses affected by COVID-19.
“Looking forward to our next fiscal year, we are excited to find ways to promote community collaboration and continue building partnerships between nonprofits,” Miller said. “We will continue to seek ways to encourage collaboration between all types of organizations, with the common goal of proactively supporting projects that address Steuben County needs.”
