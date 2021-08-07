HAMILTON — Take a stroll through Hamilton and chances are you’ll see hand-painted metal suns adorning the windows at several businesses.
Just like years past, the Hamilton Park and Recreation Board handed suns out to interested artists to paint, decorate the town for the summer, and on Aug. 28 they will be auctioned off during the annual Hamilton Summer Festival.
“Some of this year’s artists are returning artists, but we had quite a few new people too,” said Jenna Steigerwald, park board member and Hamilton deputy clerk.
There are 25 suns in all, seven smaller ones and 18 large ones. The design was cut by Triton Metal Products and the pieces galvanized by AZZ Galvanizing, both of Hamilton.
Steigerwald said a post was made one the Hamilton Facebook page about the suns and people that commented about being interested could pick one up to paint.
“For the ones for children, we tried to keep it limited to kids that are active in our park programs,” she said. “Artists had artistic freedom to paint whatever they wanted on their sun.”
Suns went out a little later than in years past, with people receiving them in April with a due date of June 16. Steigerwald said a few people called and asked for extensions to make sure their piece was perfect.
Several got turned into sunflowers, others into lake scenes, sunrises and sunsets, faces and more. No two are the same.
In years past, the metal artwork has been an outdoor display outside various Hamilton businesses. Due to vandalism experienced in years past on the signs, it was decided to instead display them in windows and inside the businesses to keep the artwork safe.
Funds raised from auctioning off the signs go 100% to the park board to fund children’s programming. Steigerwald said this summer, the park saw more than 170 children taking part in summer recreation activities.
The highest a metal artwork piece has sold for at auction, she said, was a piece in 2017 that sold for $3,800. Another got close in 2019, selling for $3,500.
Each piece can be seen in town or on the town’s Facebook page, @HamiltonIndiana.
Anyone wanting to bid on a sun can do so at the auction on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. in downtown Hamilton.
