ANGOLA — The Angola Kid’s League announced that new developments and renovations to its facility are completed.
The new park entry way is complete and the new t-ball field, replacing two outdated fields will be ready by 2024. Groundbreaking for the field is on Monday.
Installation of the new public address system was completed in the fall and is ready to give the young athletes the major league experience.
“The recent completion of the new entrance renovations along with the progress on the new field is really bringing everything together nicely and building anticipation for the upcoming season,” said Scott Gruner, past secretary of AKL. “A project like this, creating such a unique environment for our local children, would not be possible without all the great support from within the community. We are grateful for everyone who has helped us to get to this point.”
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is among several organizations that are supporting the project, contributing $100,000.
Other donors providing financial, material and labor support include: Vestil Manufacturing (steel), Sherwin-Williams (paint), Matt Neeley of Rapid Rental (lift), and Nate Alexander of Nate’s Lawncare (landscaping materials). Donors of labor include Matt Willis of Willis Welding & Fabricating, Jeff Counterman, Bryan Weber of Weber Painting, and Nate Alexander of Nate’s Lawncare.
This generosity and support allows AKL to offer a state-of-the-art space enhancing the experience for children throughout the community!
“Cameron is committed to identifying ways we can help to lift up the surrounding communities in which we serve,” said Angie Logan, president and CEO, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. “Vibrant communities thrive when area businesses and community leaders partner together on projects just like this and we’re proud to work alongside so many others to help enhance the Angola and Steuben County communities.”
Serving more than 500 boys and girls who annually participate in offered sports at the complex, the mission of the Angola Kid’s League is to provide youth the opportunity to learn the sports of baseball, softball and football in a safe, organized and supervised environment while fostering the principles of good sportsmanship, teamwork, inclusion and discipline as well as building self-esteem and confidence.
The organization strives to ensure that every child will have the opportunity to participate regardless of social or economic standing.
AKL leaders are also quick to point out their appreciation for Board President Jack Hill, Board Secretary Scott Miller, and Entrance Project Manager Scott Gruner. These three individuals helped make this process smooth and possible.
The Angola Kids League is a non-profit corporation dedicated to providing the youth of Steuben County the opportunity to learn the sports of baseball, softball and football in a safe, organized and supervised environment.
The boys and girls served by The Angola Kid’s League come from both urban and rural areas and represent a broad spectrum of social and economic backgrounds.
