ANGOLA — City officials are starting the search for a new fire chief after T.R. Hagerty left the position, rejoining the ranks of firefighters.
On Monday the Angola Common Council authorized Mayor Richard Hickman to conduct a search for a new fire chief outside of the ranks of the current force.
The council took the same action in 2020 after Chief Mike Meek retired Jan. 4, 2020, that eventually led to Hickman naming Hagerty chief on March 2, 2020.
"As you know, we really don't talk about our employees leaving a job. But he came in and talked about wanting to go back to fireman. He's still an employee of the city," Hickman said. "His choice."
"I'm not going anywhere. Just back to being a fireman," Hagerty said in a text message.
With Assistant Chief Bill Harter retiring on Friday, three captains who remain will be leading the fire department, Hickman said.
Hagerty has been with the Angola Fire Department since 1990. Prior to taking over as chief, he not only served as a firefighter, but as public information officer for the department. When he took his new position in 2020, he became Angola's 17th fire chief.
When asked Monday night if he would resume the role of public information officer, Hagerty said possibly not and that it would be up to the new chief.
The position of fire chief is a mayoral appointment and does not need approval from either the Common Council or the Board of Works and Public Safety.
Harter, who also has left the force, continues to serve as a member of the Steuben County Council, which he was elected to in 2020.
Harter served as a firefighter more than 37 years with 21 of those years as a full-time, paid firefighter. He rose to the rank of assistant chief following Hagerty's promotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.