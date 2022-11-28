Several people arrested over holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers from Thursday through Sunday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joshua B. Baughman, 32, of the 1800 block of Niagra Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Keith A. Beghtel, 53, of Lane 220 Lake Gage, arrested on North Wayne Street north of Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jessica A.. Convery, 26, of Lane 201 Lake George, Fremont, arrested on North Wayne Street north of Wendell Jacob Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher C. Czerniak, 47, of Lane 650 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amy M. Duby, 32, of the 1000 block of Flint Rock Bluff, Independence, Kentucky, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 151 mile marker on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin J. Easterday, 23, of the 900 block of Autumn Hill, Avilla, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Alexander K. Fanning-Lichtsinn, 25, of the 400 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Marcelino N. Gomez, 21, of Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Old 27 near Baker Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Shayla M. Huffman, 22, of the 400 block of Douglas Street, Wolcottville, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kelly J. Ingersoll, 54, of the 200 block of South Fremont Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 727 at S.R. 127, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua J. Knapp, 26, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 2800 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• James A. Lingar, 37, of the 4500 block of Church Street, Taylor Mill, Kentucky, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 151 mile marker on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Idriss S. Lopez, 22, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor intimidation.
• Mark L. Nodine, 60, of the 200 block of West Broad Street, arrested at home on charges of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Raygen C. Rasler, 18, of the 4900 block of South C.R. 890E, Wolcottville, arrested on East Maumee Street at John Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, minor possessing an alcoholic beverage and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Tonya M. Ring, 45, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3900 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• William G. Scasny, 51, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
• Taria A. Shafer, 32, of the 400 block of Eastern Avenue, Butler, arrested on S.R. 1 at S.R. 427, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lita H. Smoker, 18, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested on North Wayne Street at Industrial Drive on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Tonya M. Thrasher, 29, of the 3900 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Elaine M. Tibbetts, 51, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 450W, Angola, arrested in the 5800 block of North C.R. 500W on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Derreck J. Trowbridge, 27, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested on S.R. 827 at C.R. 200N on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
• Skylar A. Wilber, 23, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 500 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, on charges of felony probation violation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
