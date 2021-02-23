ANGOLA — Following a national search, Trine University has named David J. Fraboni II, a development professional with more than 35 years of experience in academic fundraising, as its new vice president for university advancement.
"We are excited to welcome Dave to Trine University and look forward to the impact he will have in this critical role," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "His extensive experience and success as a fundraiser will be a huge asset to the university, and he will provide excellent leadership to our outstanding team of alumni and development professionals."
Fraboni brings hands-on experience in every aspect of development and constituent relations, having served at public and private universities of all sizes in positions ranging from annual fund to senior leadership. He has built programs that continue to thrive and meet the priorities as well as expand the reach and reputation of the institutions he has served.
"I look forward to partnering with campus leaders at Trine to build on its culture of philanthropy," he said. "I also look forward to working with an advancement team focused on engaging and building the relationships essential to supporting the university's mission of preparing students to succeed, lead and serve."
Fraboni most recently served as interim vice president for university advancement at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, where he was responsible for leading all university fundraising and alumni relations programs. He completed the 2020 fiscal year at WIT with a 47% increase over the previous year in funds raised amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also developed WIT's first comprehensive campaign plan.
Prior to his work at WIT, he served as vice president for university advancement and executive director of UWG Foundations at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia. In that role, he initiated the university's first comprehensive campaign and secured the single largest gift in UWG's history.
As associate vice president for development and constituent programs at Georgia State University, he was a part of a $300 million campaign, the largest in university history, that exceeded its goal ahead of schedule.
Fraboni also has worked in development positions at the University of Hartford (Connecticut), Emmanuel College (Massachusetts), Springfield College (Massachusetts), Utica College (New York), Hartwick College (New York), Baylor College of Dentistry (Texas), Austin College (Texas), and Washington College (Maryland). He holds a bachelor of science in psychology degree from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
He has served with civic organizations including the Lions Club, Rotary and chambers of commerce. He and his wife, Linda, have two sons.
Trine University recently exceeded the $125 million goal of its Invest in Excellence campaign, which has provided support for operations and annual scholarships, capital projects including the Thunder Ice Arena and MTI Center, and long-term support through the university endowment.
