ANGOLA — A Rome City man posted a $50,000 surety bond Thursday for his release from Steuben County Jail on a child molesting charge.
Travis Coleman Weaver, 35, of the 500 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, is charged with a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
A warrant was filed Dec. 2 for Weaver’s arrest following a two-month investigation by Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Austin Rowlands. Weaver allegedly touched a 13-year-old girl sexually sometime between July 1, 2019 and July 28, 2019.
Weaver was visiting the victim’s home and the offense allegedly occurred during the early morning hours after everyone else in the house was asleep, say court documents.
Rowlands was made aware of the alleged offense by Steuben County office of the Indiana Department of Child Services. He listened to an interview conducted by a DCS representative and a forensic interviewer. Rowlands described the alleged victim as “quiet, guarded and withdrawn.”
She said Weaver touched her under her clothes while the two were playing video games together at around 5 a.m., say court documents.
In an interview with Rowlands on Oct. 26, Weaver allegedly said he was “tickling” her and it led to conduct he realized was inappropriate, so he stopped. Weaver allegedly suggested the girl wanted to be sexually touched, say court documents.
In a follow-up interview with Rowlands on Nov. 18, the victim allegedly said the sexual activity happened on more than one occasion.
Weaver is represented by a team of Indianapolis attorneys, with the lead lawyer listed in the case as Tom F. Hirschauer III. The surety bond filed Thursday assures Weaver’s appearance for a March 30 pretrial conference in Steuben Superior Court.
A jury trial is currently on the court calendar for April 29.
