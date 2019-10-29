ANGOLA — Yes, that really was a large goat you saw being led through parts of Angola Monday around 10 a.m.
His name is Jonathan and he was going place to place with members of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club as a fundraiser for their scholarship program.
He started off his morning doing an interview at a radio station before being sent to places like Croxton & Roe Insurance, Mayor Richard Hickman’s office, Democratic Chairman Elten Powers at the Democratic headquarters office and Joe Hysong at Bike & Soul.
In order to send the goat on his way to someone else, the person he’s visiting has to pay a donation to the scholarship fund.
Jonathan was being led by Lions Ralph Kugler and Dave Brockett.
Brockett said the Lions Club does a lot of projects throughout the year and this fundraiser is another for the club.
“We do a lot of projects from scholarships to various international club things,” he said. “We like to help our Pleasant Lake community.”
Monday wasn’t the first time the club has done a goat fundraiser. Kugler said they did a similar fundraiser “years ago.”
The initial reaction when Jonathan was seen in City Hall to visit Hickman was shock, then laughter, as it’s not every day a goat walks in the front door.
It was decided for Jonathan’s safety to have the mayor come down from his office instead of trying to get Jonathan up the stairs or in the elevator.
“You’ve goat to get to the polls to vote,” was the saying of the morning as Jonathan visited Hickman, with several city employees joking and laughing while saying it.
Hysong at first didn’t realize the small group of people loitering in the door of Bike and Soul had Jonathan with them. He told his phone call that he had to go because there were some people walking in before the realization hit that Jonathan had been sent his way.
After donating, Hysong was asked where to send Jonathan off to next.
“I think he needs to go to Harold Chevrolet,” he said. “Go see Cody Taylor at Harold.”
Before coming to spend the day with the Pleasant Lake Lions, Jonathan lived on a farm and worked as a seeing-eye goat for a blind cow, Kugler said.
Kugler said Jonathan’s job was to help keep the cow from running into fences and to find things like food and water. Jonathan spent Sunday night at Kugler’s but was, most likely, going back to his original farm after his Monday morning stroll.
Brockett said the goal of the day was to fund a scholarship or two.
The Pleasant Lake Lions Club gives out five $1,000 scholarships annually.
To see what else the club is up to, follow along on Facebook, https://bit.ly/31RQ3sk.
