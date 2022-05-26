ANGOLA — The long anticipated wait is over, the Water/Ways exhibit is finally open. The exhibit is housed in the Carnegie Public Library.
Visitors can learn about local, national and international water resources. In a collaboration between Steuben County, Indiana Humanities and the Smithsonian, two exhibits have combined into one experience for patrons.
Through interactive displays, technology aided activities and informative visual panels, the program centers around water education for all ages.
Although Water/Ways is now open to the public, the ribbon cutting celebration is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Admission to the exhibit is free from its opening today through its end on July 17.
More information about Steuben County’s own Waterways is available at steubenwaterways.com, a website about the exhibit produced by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
