ww volunteers

Volunteers install a panel on the Water/Ways exhibit in Carnegie Public Library. The group has been setting up the exhibit since Monday. Doing some tweaking to one of the Smithsonian panels are, from left, Karen Holman of Carnegie Public Library, and volunteers Gary Davis, Frank Charlton and Bill Schmidt. Davis, Schmidt and the Charlton family did the lion's share of the construction of the exhibit on Tuesday night. The Angola Fire Department gave a bit assist in putting the transportation crates for the Smithsonian panels into storage at the Angola Training Center.

 Mike Marturello

ANGOLA — The long anticipated wait is over, the Water/Ways exhibit is finally open. The exhibit is housed in the Carnegie Public Library.

Visitors can learn about local, national and international water resources. In a collaboration between Steuben County, Indiana Humanities and the Smithsonian, two exhibits have combined into one experience for patrons.

Through interactive displays, technology aided activities and informative visual panels, the program centers around water education for all ages.

Although Water/Ways is now open to the public, the ribbon cutting celebration is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Admission to the exhibit is free from its opening today through its end on July 17.

More information about Steuben County’s own Waterways is available at steubenwaterways.com, a website about the exhibit produced by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.