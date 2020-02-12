ANGOLA — Some of the cute cats at PetSmart stores within two hours of Angola are there because of a program conducted with local animal shelters, including the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has taken cats to PetSmart stores in Warsaw, Fort Wayne at Apple Glen, Jackson, Michigan, and Benton Harbor, Michigan, to be adopted since November.
“It’s going really, really well,” said Alisa Mills, executive director at the shelter. “More than 150 cats have been adopted since we started with them.”
The shelter is able to receive adoption fees from PetSmart while the store provides things like housing, cat litter and food for the animals while in their care.
To be in the program, Mills said, the cats have to be already spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccines.
Those are things the shelter would also do before adopting out an animal, so the shelter doesn’t have to do any extra preparation to take an animal to PetSmart stores.
Mills said when they started the program, she had said they’d be willing to take cats to PetSmart stores within a two-hour drive.
“With the Apple Glen store, we can drop cats off and they’ll start adopting out the cats before we get back to Angola,” she said.
Since it’s not quite kitten season, Mills said the shelter has been able to work with other animal shelters to pull cats and get them adopted out either through the facility in Angola or through the various PetSmart stores.
“It’s amazing and once kitten season really starts, we hope it helps us here at the shelter,” she said.
The shelter’s website, chssteubencounty.org, displays all of the available cats through the shelter, including those at PetSmart.
To see where a cat is, click on the picture and it will say below the cat’s basic details if it’s in the shelter or what PetSmart store it’s available through.
