ANGOLA — The development plan for Terrace Place Apartments, 400 N. Terrace Ridge Blvd., Angola, received approval Monday in a special meeting of the Angola Plan Commission.
The apartments will be situated next to Terrace Ridge Apartments but, unlike Terrace Ridge, the new Terrace Place apartments will be market rate and not limited to those 55 and older.
The two properties are designed to be sisters in height and appearance.
According to the development summary, read during the meeting by City Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes, Terrace Place will be marketed toward young professionals.
“They will be market-rate, primarily geared toward one or two people per unit,” said Ken Wilson of JK Property Investments, which owns the property.
The development consists of two 60,000 square foot buildings, each three stories high, with 60 units per building. Most of the units are slated to be single bedroom.
The plan is to build the first 60-unit building and have the infrastructure and everything set and ready for when the second building is built in the future.
On Nov. 4, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception and four variances for the project. Those included approval to allow 60 units per building, approval to allow 1.5 parking spaces per unit, which brings the total to 90 spaces, a variance to allow no parking lot landscape planters, one to allow the building to be 45 feet high instead of 40 and a variance to allow the units to range from 611-720 square feet.
The major concern presented came from the city engineering department. City Engineer Amanda Cope asked Wilson and project engineer Ken Dunn from Engineering Resources, Fort Wayne, about concerns her department had about storm water storage.
“The reason we have concerns regarding that is because the detention is occurring on a neighboring property,” Cope said. “We want to make sure since it’s on a neighboring property we’re doing our due diligence on that.”
The stormwater detention pond is located on the same property as Pokagon Veterinary Hospital, 2650 W. Maumee St., Angola. The property is owned by Dr. Matt and Susie Zimmer.
Cope said they are operating on the assumption that everything is in working order, as the capacity of the pond isn’t known.
Dunn said the Zimmer pond is working even better than when the senior housing project began because improvements to help the release of water from Zimmer pond were done when the innovation park was built.
“My understanding is Zimmer pond is about two feet lower than it was in its worst conditions before the innovation park,” said Dunn. “Our understanding is Zimmer pond is better able to hold stormwater today than before the innovation park went in.”
Dunn continued and said they are meeting city required stormwater plans.
