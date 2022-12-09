INDIANAPOLIS — He hasn’t even been sworn in to office and Steuben County Commissioner-elect Andy Laughlin is already getting some notice on a larger stage.
Laughlin was elected 2023 vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners Northeast District during the annual conference last week.
His peers selected him to represent them.
Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall stated that “Laughlin will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
As district vice president, Laughlin will represent the elected county commissioners in the northeast district of the state, which includes the following counties: Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Laughlin will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson was elected district president during the meeting. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northeast District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2022 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of County Commissioners in the state.
The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff.
Laughlin and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on, Collaborative, Forward-Thinking and Intentional Partnerships, 2023 Legislative Priorities, Indiana LTAP Partnerships, open door laws, responsibilities of county commissioners before, during and after disasters, best practice guidance, renewable energy development, broadband infrastructure investment, road funding and more in their training sessions.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch welcomed commissioners to the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections broadband grants, improving housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs in Indiana counties. Crouch has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.
Rep. Jeff Thompson, House Ways and Means Committee chairman, Sen. Mike Crider Majority Whip, and Rep. Greg Steuerwald, Majority House Caucus chair addressed attendees as well during their Legislative Update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.