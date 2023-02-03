Monday, Feb. 6
• Angola Fire Pension Board, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Suite 1B, 9 a.m. Special meeting.
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., at 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Special meeting.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Angola Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, Angola USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Suite L, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday. Feb. 9
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
