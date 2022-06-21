ANGOLA — More details regarding the Sheets Family Park were released Monday night during the Angola Common Council meeting at City Hall.
“Our goal is to offer the community park at no cost,” said Sarah Funkhouser, CEO of the YMCA of Steuben County.
Access to the park will not require a YMCA membership either.
“This is not necessarily a YMCA project,” said Funkhouser. “It is a community project that the YMCA is spearheading.”
The original price tag for the park was $2.5 million, but has the price has recently increased to $3.7 million.
“If we are going to do this, we are going to do this to the top,” said Funkhouser
The YMCA of Steuben County’s website states, “The project will include an inclusive playground, a splash pad, pickleball courts, a pavilion and a community gathering space.”
An inclusive playground is playground where children can exercise their minds along with their bodies. The space is designed for everyone of all abilities to be able to play and learn.
“I really appreciate the inclusive playground,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman. “That is something I have been wanting to do for our community.”
To date the YMCA of Steuben County has assisted in the raising of $1.2 million for Sheets Family Park.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital committed $1 million to the project.
Cameron’s commitment stated on the YMCA of Steuben County’s website is, “to support the health and well-being of those in and around Steuben County.”
Gary Stroh also donated $100,000 toward the building of the pickleball courts in memory of his late wife, Susan Stroh.
Cardinal IG of Fremont committed $75,000 toward the park “to ensure people of all ages have the ability to learn, grow and thrive,” said the YMCA of Steuben County’s website.
The YMCA is looking for the annual operating costs to fall on the city and the Angola Parks Department.
“It has been one of those magical projects,” said Funkhouser.
Funkhouser explained the tentative schedule is to put the park out for bid in January of 2023 and break ground in the Spring of 2023.
Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe was in attendance during Monday’s meeting. Shipe noted he wanted to open discussion on what the county could contribute to the Sheets Family Park.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners seemed to be on board with a contribution of $500,000 for the endowment for Sheets Playground, but ultimately it must be approved by the Steuben County Council.
Angola Common Council District B member Dave Olson noted the parallels between the Sheets Community Park and the building of Friendship Park. Olson explained he was part of the fundraising committee in the late 1990s, early 2000s for Friendship Park.
“This is a community park,” said Olson. “It’s kind of like Friendship Park. The community is coming together again.”
Olson said when fundraising for Friendship Park, “we discovered as long as the organization is getting some recognition,” for their contributions they were more willing to donate.
“I think we are all on board for this,” said Angola Common Council District D Dave Martin.
Funkhouser and her team were hoping for a pledge from the city during the Common Council meeting, but no such pledge was given.
“I encourage us to sit back,” said Angola Common Council District C member Kathy Armstrong.
Armstrong explained the city would be better off waiting on what capital donations are donated from the community before the city determines a pledge.
