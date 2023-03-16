FREMONT — Fremont Public Library has gone to the dogs.
On Wednesday Fremont Library held its first in the series of read with the dogs.
This week the event was “Read With Z” named after one of the dogs that came to serve as a reading partners for Fremont children.
In this case “Z” stood for the name of a white with black spoted 8-year-old Newfoundland, Zildjian, who came to the library with its owner, Bruce Watson from Fremont.
Watson, who is now retired, said after he learned about Paws for Friendship Inc. international organization, he reached out to them, and got his dog trained by one of their instructors in Florida. He now serves as Paws for Friendship Coordinator in northern Indiana, where they currently have four dogs in the program.
Paws for Friendship is a therapy dog group where the dogs have been tested, certified and insured. Paws for Friendship voluntarily visits the patients in Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and in the local nursing homes.
Watson said that being around dogs helps the children relax when they are reading, and thus their reading improves. Watson said that the program also tries to reach out to the local schools and come to read and do homework with the students.
“It gives the children an incentive to get their homework done,” said Watson.
He explained that since he retired, he wanted to interact with animals and help people. He opted to participate in the Paws for Friendship program because it is a good socialization for the dogs, and it also helps the community, whether it is children or elderly people.
“Just to give back to the community,” said Watson.
The second dog that came to the event was also a Newfoundland named Middimoon. Her owner, Sandy Blilie, said that her black 5-year-old dog was originally from Texas, but they picked her up in Tennessee about a year ago after her previous owner died.
Blilie said before she became partly retired, she was doing counseling and that was how she knew that dogs were helpful when dealing with stress and anxiety. Blilie said studies show that being around dogs helps lower blood pressure and increase mood level.
“Even helps with heart rate and stress level, and anxiety, depression — all of those things a dog is good for,” said Blilie. “Companionship when you feel lonely.”
She said that it also gives children the confidence to go ahead and read and not be afraid of making mistakes.
“The dogs just give them the confidence level,” said Blilie.
Melissa Welch and her daughter Haisley, 4, came to the library for their routine visit and were surprised to see the dogs, but, as Welch said, that was “a super awesome plus to coming up to the library.”
Jolie Newland said she brought her two daughters Lillian, 3, and Layla, 5, for a routine library visit, too. Reading with the dogs was exciting for the girls.
Fremont Public Library Children’s Librarian Lisa Eisinger said they were not aware that not one, but two dogs were planning on visiting the library, and Middimoon came as a wonderful surprise.
She said that previously before the pandemic the library had a program where the children could come and read to the dogs. For this time, she said, she prepared some books for the children in case they did not bring their own.
“After they are done reading to the dogs, I’ve got a basket of books where they can pick a book to take home with them,” said Eisinger.
She explained that the children and their parents could sign-up for 10-minute time slots to read to the dogs, and six children signed up for the first reading session. The library now plans to do this program monthly.
“Everything that I’ve ever seen is a positive reaction for calming, exciting people, elderly people especially just by having an animal around of any kind,” said Watson.
