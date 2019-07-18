ANGOLA — In its second year, a four-part series of community conversations will focus on education.
Last year, the conversations held at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, organized by a committee of local pastors, dealt with national issues like opioids and school shootings.
Twenty-five to 35 people attended each session, said Pastor Daryl Emowrey, Calvary Lutheran Church. In all four discussions, a main suggestion was to empower today's youth to change damaging societal behaviors.
In this year's series, Emowrey said, the focus will be on providing young people with the tools they need now "so that when they enter the world, they have the abilities and skills to think through these things on their own."
The conversations will be held on Mondays in August, 6:30-8 p.m., at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola. Each will feature a prayer, a reading and a speaker.
The conversations are organized by the staffs of Calvary Lutheran, Holy Family Episcopal Church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Angola United Methodist Church.
The first conversation, on Aug. 5, will be focused on the local educational system.
"We want to know and hear from the local schools," said Emowrey.
The second session, Aug. 12, will be on lifelong learning. Once people graduate from high school and college, how do they continue gathering knowledge?
The third session, on Aug. 19, will be on how to select reputable sources.
"Who do you trust to be a good study partner?" Emowrey queried.
The series will wrap up with "how art relates to truth, truth and beauty," said Emowrey.
This is the second year for the community conversations. It is expected to be offered annually.
