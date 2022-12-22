ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County needs to fill its District 2 seat on the Board of Trustees.
The seat is vacant because no one ran for it in the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Board Member Brad Gardner did not seek reelection to a third term. Because no one ran, he automatically would return to the board but has decided to resign.
The seat covers part of Pleasant Township west of Old U.S. 27, part of Angola that's west of North Wayne Street and north of West Maumee Street and part of Angola that's west of Darling Street and south of West Maumee Street.
The term technically begins on Jan. 1 but the board plans to appoint a candidate during its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 10.
People who are interest in serving need to send a letter expressing the desire to Cory Archbold, board president, at McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola.
Letters must be received by Jan. 6 to be considered.
