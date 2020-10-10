ANGOLA — In its 10th year of publishing rankings, Fourth Economy Community Index has ranked Steuben County as number seven on the Small Counties list.
Fourth Economy includes three lists with rankings broken down by size of the communities. Large Counties include populations over 500,000. Mid-Size Counties include populations between 100,000-500,000. Small Counties include populations under 100,000.
Out of these three lists and of those in the top 10, Steuben County is the only county in Indiana on the list.
“Steuben County Economic Development Corp. has been working hard to help illustrate what qualities we have in our communities and better communicate those to the greater populations outside of our region. This ranking is an affirmation that our marketing and our work is getting noticed by others. We as an organization are not working alone; we have several in the community that are helping to promote our qualities and we truly value those relationships and partnerships. This is a fantastic recognition and we are excited for its publication,” said SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee.
The Community Index began in 2012 as an effort to document key indicators and predictors of community vibrancy and economic strength. Each year Fourth Economy updates and runs a model then publishes lists of high-scoring areas, organized by population size.
The Index model incorporates 20 different indicators in the areas of investment, talent, sustainability, place and diversity.
The SCEDC is a 501c3 non-profit, private entity contracted to administer economic development activities within Steuben County and every municipality within its county borders. The mission of the SCEDC is to lead economic prosperity through collaboration while strengthening employment opportunities to improve the quality of life in Steuben County.
The vision of the SCEDC is it will develop and sustain a diversified economy that promotes economic growth and innovation by embracing the ingenuity of employers, cultivating a highly-educated workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life valued by residents and visitors alike. More information can be found by visiting steubenedc.com.
