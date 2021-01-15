ANGOLA — An Angola woman is facing many charges related to alleged methamphetamine charges and escape from police custody.
Chelsea Richards, 22, was arrested early Friday at an Angola restaurant on two felony counts and two misdemeanors.
Richards is facing a Level 3 felony charge of possession of meth while in possession of a handgun, Level 5 felony escape from lawful detention and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Angola Police were summoned to a local restaurant shortly before 2 a.m. because there was an unwanted vehicle in the parking lot with a person inside, Richards, court records said.
Police determined there was an outstanding warrant for Richards so she was placed in handcuffs and put in a police cruiser.
She informed the officer there was a shotgun in the truck she was in, which officers found, along with purported meth and paraphernalia used to ingest meth, court records said.
While the officer was going through the vehicle, court records say, Richards got out of the vehicle and fled, prompting the officer to request back up. Richards did not get far before she was brought back into police custody then later lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Richards had an initial hearing Friday before Magistrate James Burns, who set bail at $25,000. Robert Hardy was appointed as counsel for Richards.
Her case will progress through Steuben Circuit Court, where she has a pretrial hearing set for March 1 at 1 p.m.
