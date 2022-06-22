ANGOLA —The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, on Wednesday condemned reported racist vandalism at the Willow Tree Shoppes.
“No American should be forced to move because of racist intimidation or harassment,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “Political and religious leaders must speak out against this type of racist hate, which is unfortunately growing nationwide.”
Erlinda Inniss, Willow Tree Shoppes’ owner, discovered a vandal or vandals broke into the shop and sprayed racial slurs on the walls, floors and counters of the business.
On the Willow Trees Shoppes’ Facebook page Inniss said Willow Tree Shoppes will be closed until further notice. Out of fear for her family, Inniss, who is Black, says she will be moving her business as a result of the attack.
The Angola City Police Department is investigating the vandalism.
The attack came a month after Inniss’s car was vandalized in late May. Racial slurs were etched into the side of her car.
Also in late April, anonymous messages where sent to the Willow Tree Shoppes’ website calling Inniss a, “devil worshiper,” and other racial slurs
On Wednesday morning the Willow Tree Shoppes Facebook page said, “We are not sure on whether we will be reopening or not, this has really scarred us and even though it’s being washed away unseeing that in our establishment is difficult.”
If police were to determine who did the vandalism, it could not be prosecuted as a hate crime in Indiana. However, such a motivation could be considered an aggravating circumstance at sentencing if an person was found guilty.
A GoFundMe page was created to assist in the recovery of Willow Tree Shoppes.
Donations can be made via the link https://bit.ly/3nfxSK9.
Coverage in Wednesday’s Herald Republican incorrectly stated the race of Johann Inniss, Erlinda’s husband, who is white. The Herald Republican regrets the error.
