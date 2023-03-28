Seven people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sedona G. Austin, 26, of the 00 block of 5th Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Becca L. Fink, 28, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Carla K. Fisher, 59, of the 300 block of Centennial Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Jessica S. Garvie, 48, of the 100 block of Center Court, Hamilton, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Douglas L. Lippert, 59, of the 6300 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Dylan S. Petre, 28, of the 1100 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Joseph M. Swander, 33, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
