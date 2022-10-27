ANGOLA — As part of Steuben County Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary celebrations, local nonprofit organizations will receive recognition for their accomplishments on December 1st at Trine University T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts. This event is the conclusion of a two-part, 30th anniversary celebration that shows how nonprofits and their donors shaped Steuben County.
In June, the Foundation surprised Steuben County-based charities with a $10,000 unrestricted operating grant, and a sponsored impact video produced by One Lucky Guitar Inc. The impact videos are part of a short film presentation at the event titled, “We Call It Home.”
“SCCF was built to serve the community and help donor’s provide support to nonprofits,” said Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation. “Charities provide the educational, health, and social services that make our community stronger, so we’re excited to celebrate the impact of their work, and the donors who support them.”
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
For more information about Steuben County Community Foundation or to make a reservation to the 30th Anniversary Celebration, visit steubenfoundation.org.
