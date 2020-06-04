ANGOLA — A flashy purple and yellow tribute to Angola High School’s 2020 seniors popped up around Public Square on Wednesday.
Each sign bears the first name of a graduating senior — 230 in all — and will be displayed through Sunday, when students are welcomed to collect them as a memento of an unusual, COVID-19 pandemic-impacted school year, which ended last week.
Parent Meagan Smith organized the tribute. Networking through Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen, she received the Indiana Department of Transportation’s blessing to place signs in U.S. 20 right-of-way around Public Square.
The signs circle the traffic rotary around Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument, an iconic Steuben County site.
“The mound is such a representation of our school, of Angola,” said Smith. When buses full of athletes return from away games, they circle Soldiers’ Monument a few times. Before statewide band competitions, supporters gather downtown to cheer on the musicians as they leave town.
“Everyone goes around the mound as a celebration,” Smith said. “It is symbolic of Angola High School.”
Typically, during a last-week-of-school visit to their Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary and middle school hallways, wearing their caps and gowns, the seniors pose for a photo in front of Soldiers’ Monument.
That didn’t happen this year, along with most senior rites of passage because in mid-March schools were shuttered against the threat of coronavirus. There will be an abbreviated graduation ceremony on July 9 and a private, parent-organized prom on July 31 in Auburn.
Smith’s project — made possible by donations big and small — is another tribute in a year that saw students finish classes through e-learning.
The signs will be on display through Sunday. Smith plans to remove them around 4:30 p.m. that day and take them to the high school. She will wait there for a couple of hours to allow students to collect the signs from her. Students may also grab their signs Sunday from where they are staked in the planters around the mound.
Anyone who wants to arrange other plans for sign pickup can email to meaganbechdol.smith@gmail.com.
Major contributors to the project were Angola American Legion, Chuck Nedele and the team at Croxton and Roe Insurance and Mike Bechdol. Many other donations came from family, friends and even strangers, said Smith.
“All these people played a part in this,” she said. The signs were printed by Aardvark Sign Co.
Special signs were made for the spring athletes that have their team photos and numbers on them. The photos were provided by Steve Bowen.
No spring sports were played this year due to a prohibition on gatherings.
The unexpected pall on the 2020 senior year created by a global pandemic that has caused more than 2,000 deaths in Indiana is a reflection on students whose lives began in the time frame of and shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in the United States.
