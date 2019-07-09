ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has announced the arrival of a new orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Michael Rosen, who will be joining the Angola hospital in August.
Rosen comes to Cameron in collaboration with Fort Wayne Orthopedics from Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida, where he completed advanced fellowship training in orthopedic sports medicine, a news release said.
Rosen and his wife are from Michigan and have family throughout Indiana. They look forward to returning to the Midwest, the news release said.
“Dr. Rosen comes to us with a great amount of experience and a passion for caring for a wide range of patients,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “We are always seeking to make our team stronger to better serve our community, and Dr. Rosen helps us do so. This will be a successful and healthy year for Steuben County.”
Rosen is licensed in osteopathic medicine and will be seeing general orthopedic patients with a special focus in sports medicine. Rosen will be working at Cameron Orthopaedics located at 306 E. Maumee Street, Suite 304 in Angola. Cameron Orthopaedic Care is equipped with the latest technology to diagnose and treat a long list of injuries and with Rosen’s support, Cameron looks forward to expansion of its orthopedic services to offer the most progressive treatments.
Rosen will begin actively seeing patients on Aug. 26.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
