FREMONT — Fremont Elementary School awarded the participants of its Science Fair on Thursday.
Ten students completed all the requirements for participating in the Fremont Science Fair this year, and the judging ceremony took place earlier in the week at the school premises.
Five students who got first place will go to the regional science fair with their projects, and the rest of the kids got second place.
The four judges who participated in the ceremony on Tuesday were Duncan herself, Candee Arnold, who is a retired teacher, pastor Tracey Zimmerman, and Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt.
Stitt said the purpose of the fair was for the high achieving kids to get to do something different outside of the classroom with their parents involved.
“It gets the kids to experiment different things and come up with a hypothesis and then do an experiment,” said Stitt.
The judges first had a brief look at the kids’ video elevator speeches that accompanied their projects, and then proceeded with talking to the kids about their projects. Their PowerPoint presentations were also evaluated.
The projects were judged based on the following criteria: visual impact, originality, understanding of the scientific method that was employed in the project and all the steps undertaken to complete it, and completeness of the project in terms of submitting all the required materials.
The projects prepared by the kids also included statements of a problem, hypothesis — or their predictions on how to resolve the problem — materials and equipment that were used for the project description, procedure, data or collected information, results, and conclusion on a variety of topics.
“We have Science Fair topics from dinosaurs to why or how bath bombs dissolve the fastest in what water,” said Science Fair Coordinator Melissa Duncan. “Lots of neat topics that I haven’t seen before.”
Two projects presented at the fair included capillary reaction when the water was slowly spilling out from one vessel to another one or several vessels through the tissue paper. Kameron Dennis, made a capillary reaction project for several vessels with water of different colors, and Elsa Olmstead, 8, made a similar project with two vessels.
Coralynn Foster, made a very well-explained project on which salt melts ice fastest. In her project Foster included several types of salt, such as pink, table, and road salt. Foster arrived at the conclusion that it was table salt that melted the ice the fastest due to its larger surface area.
Allyson McCallum’s project was probably the most curious one, as with the help of her relatives she constructed a spark test, which is an engine that sparks every time someone brings their hand around it.
Two projects made by Jace Shook, and Olivia Stephens, were based on scientific research on dinosaurs and planets respectively.
Catalina Mendez, made a project on sound that allowed her to play music using glasses of water. Mendez said that she made that project because she loved music, and especially playing piano.
Joshua Parsell, stood out with his project on wet and dry ice and on which of them was best for blowing up a balloon because of his great explanation of his experiments.
“The dry ice turned into a fog, when we added hot water,” said Parsell, adding that normal ice just did not do anything in his experiment under the same circumstances.
Ruby Perry’s, project was about cleaning coins in various liquids, such as lemon juice, soapy water, vinegar, mouthwash, and coke. Perry’s hypothesis was that it would be lemon juice that would clean a penny best, but as a result of the experiments she came to the conclusion that it was vinegar that was best for cleaning the coins.
Finally, Carys Robinson, 8, made a project on bath bombs and water temperature that was best for dissolving them. Predictably hot water was best suitable for the purpose, but clearly the project as all the rest was fun, which all the kids confirmed when answering the superintendent’s question to everyone:
“Did you have fun?”
Olmstead, Robinson, Perry, Mendez, and Foster will have more fun with their projects at the regionals.
