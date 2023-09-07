ANGOLA — The September breakfast meeting of the Steuben County Republican Party will feature a satirical conservative writer who is making a return trip to Angola.
Loren Spivack will be the featured speaker when the group meets at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St. A light breakfast will be served.
Spivack spoke at a Republican breakfast a few years ago and was well received. He often speaks on the Lincoln Day circuit around the country.
He is called “The Free Market Warrior.” He has authored many books, including: “The New Democrat, To Think That I Saw It On CNN Live,” “The Gorax,” and “The Wizard of Iz.”
He was born in Massachusetts and spent most of his adult life in New York City.
Before becoming active in politics, Spivack worked for several non-profits and as a management consultant for both profit and non-profit companies.
He founded “Free Market Warrior” in 2009 in an effort to have an impact in American politics and economics.
People wanting to attend the meeting are asked to make reservations with party Vice Chair Karen Shelton by calling 316-9437 or by email at kwshelton64@gmail.com.
