The American Red Cross reports United States hospitals are currently experiencing “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”
“This is serious,” says the American Red Cross website. “The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed.”
January is National Blood Donor Month and to help combat the blood shortage across America, the Red Cross has established blood collection sites throughout northeastern Indiana.
National Blood Donor Month was established in 1970 to help people better understand the significance of blood and platelet donation.
“Blood donors of all blood types — particularly type O blood, the blood group hospitals need most — are needed now to give blood or platelets to help meet daily hospital demands,” reports the Red Cross.
In a press release issued earlier this month by the Red Cross, January is also a time to “encourage new and lapsed donors to resolve to give blood during one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply — during the winter months.”
Before going, donors should educate themselves on the process.
How is blood type determined?
Because the presence or absence of antigens, that if foreign to the body, can trigger an immune response to attack the transfused blood, the Red Cross says accurately typing and cross-matching a person’s blood is vital.
According to the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, “there are four major blood groups determined by the presence or absence of two antigens, A and B, on the surface of red blood cells.
In addition to those antigens, the Red Cross says the Rh factor, a protein that is either present or not present, is what works together to create the most common blood types: A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+ and AB-.
What are the types of blood donations?
The most flexible type is the whole blood donation because when transfused it remains in its original form and when separated it can help multiple people.
Using an automated process to separate the red blood cells from other components within the blood before transferring the donor’s plasma and platelets back to them, the power red donation allows a person to give a concentrated dose of red cells. The red cells are the part of a person’s blood used, daily, when giving transfusions.
The tiny cells within the body that form clots to help stop a person from bleeding are platelets. Commonly used by patients facing life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as cancer, a platelet donation collects platelets and some plasma before returning the red cells and most of the plasma back to the donor.
Platelets are only collected at Red Cross donation centers, not blood drives.
Used to treat people in emergency situations, plasma is collected through a similar automated process and is also only collected at select Red Cross donation centers.
Despite the urgency, donors must meet certain eligibility requirements pertaining to weight, age and health and should bring valid identification and a parent or guardian if they are 16-years-old, the youngest acceptable age of a donor, and be prepared to follow COVID safety requirements such as social distancing and masking.
“Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control,” the website says. “We are taking precautions to help ensure the safety of our employees, volunteers and donors.”
Contact one of these organizations for more information on local blood collection sites or to schedule an appointment to donate: Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies at www.aabb.org or (301) 907-6977; America’s Blood Centers at www.americasblood.org or (202) 393-5725 or American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or (800) 733-2767.
