ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Christopher R. Bailey, 37, of the 7100 block of C.R. 60, Ashley, arrested in the 200 block of East Garfield Street, Ashley, on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order (two counts) and criminal trespass.
• Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 28, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on charges of felony battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• James A. Keiner Jr., 55, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 565N, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Benjamin J. Kurtzweg, 19, of the 10000 block of Copper Cove Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on West Maumee Street and Jackson Street on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Cecil A. Leach, 24, of the 25000 block of West U.S. 12, Sturgis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to return to lawful detention and a felony probation violation.
• Marcelino D. Lopez, 28, of the 2000 block of Falcon View Place, Fort Wayne, arrested on Old U.S. 27 south of C.R. 150S, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, two counts of failure to appear in court and driving without ever receiving a license.
• Angela M. Mayer, 40, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Christopher A. Porter, 37, of the 2800 block of Victory Boulevard, Portsmith, Virginia, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Juan R. Quintana, 34, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 500 block of Williams Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating without ever receiving a license.
• Sheigh M. Sitts, 30, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street for felony probation violation.
