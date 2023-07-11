ANGOLA — The rezoning decision for a 40 acre parcel of land from agricultural to high impact is currently in the hands of Common Council. Although the Council doesn’t meet until July 17, the property became the primary discussion during Angola Plan Commission’s Monday meeting.
Located on the 3400 block of North S.R. 127, across from Scoops Ice Cream, the Commission members initially heard the rezoning proposal at their June 12 meeting. After agreeing to add a stipulation, detailing the plat’s sole permitted use as a concrete batch plant, members passed a favorable recommendation to rezone to high impact.
On the Commission’s Monday evening agenda was a request to subdivide the parcel into two lots. Following comments from the petitioner (Primco/Smith Road LLC) and a public hearing, members agreed to table the decision until after Common Council votes on the rezoning.
Jennifer Barclay, the city’s director of economic development and planning, first introduced the topic by clarifying actions made during the June 12 meeting, including the plat stipulation.
She took questions from the Board before Matt Bertsch, Bertsch-Frank and Associates of Fort Wayne, and Todd Fredrick, property owner, addressed common concerns voiced by community members via Facebook regarding potential air pollution and increased traffic.
Bertsch and Fredrick provided that there are no immediate plans to build a concrete batch plant on the parcel and that they were planning for the future. The move of the plant is dependent on if Speedway Redimix (affiliated with Primco) loses their current lease under Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates.
“There’s some funny language in there (the lease), there is sand and gravel underneath where our plant is,” said Fredrick. “We could see that we could be pushed out by the big companies.”
Speedway Redimix and Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates’ location sits just east of the Speedway Professional Park property.
The Commission heard about 12 public comments bringing up several issues and questions including environmental impact, increased traffic, economic value and Board transparency. The majority of comments involved concerns for rezoning the land and not necessarily subdividing the lot in two.
Familiar faces in the community took the opportunity to speak on the matter. Tony Isa, owner of Scoops Ice Cream and a County Councilman, clarified that he would be voicing his own opinion and that he did not represent the County Council.
“What I challenge you all, moving forward as planners is that the ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction) is strategic planning and the future of Angola, not to be taken lightly,” Isa said. “Land locking yourself is very dangerous by putting that industrial there instead of residential or something to the nature of commercial.”
Isa added that he has respect for everyone sitting on the Commission as it is volunteer-based. The owner also pointed to the property’s potential for more than just industrial and high impact operations.
“We have two main veins that go in and out (of Angola) and that growth is very important for us to make calculated and good decisions in industrial and high impact, I can’t see it because at some point you’re going to have to annex, Angola is going to annex that territory,” Isa said.
Ken Shelton, County Commissioner, was present at the meeting and spoke as well. Similar to Isa, Shelton explained that he represented only himself and not the other commissioners. He discussed the importance of going to Common Council’s July 17 meeting, which he plans to attend.
“I look forward to being at the meeting on July 17 to express that I am not in favor of this change in zoning and the process that occurred on the previous date and the decision that was made,” Shelton said.
Bertsch was the final person to speak during the public portion of the meeting. He commented on questions regarding the economic value of Speedway Professional Park.
“The benefit to Angola is to have a second concrete plant as the town continues to grow. It’s also important to offer competition to keep the prices in check so that would be the economic benefit,” Bertsch said.
He also offered that after hearing concerns from community members before the June 12 meeting, an asphalt plant wouldn’t be an option for the parcel which is why a stipulation was put on the plat.
Consideration for rezoning the property from agricultural to high impact is headed to Common Council for its first reading during their Monday meeting at 7 p.m.
