HUDSON — The town of Hudson has received $40,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Hudson was one of two Indiana towns provided with comprehensive planning grants. The awards were announced Friday. Seven communities received water infrastructure planning grants as well.
“Planning grants are invaluable tools that can help rural communities shape their vision for community and economic development,” said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. “I applaud the foresight by the community’s leaders and residents taking the time to plan for these significant investments within their communities.”
The state of Indiana distributes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant funds on a quarterly basis to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects. Planning grants are one type of grants offered through OCRA’s CDBG Program.
The Planning Grant Program strives to encourage communities to plan for long-term community development by employing experts and listening to community input.
Comprehensive planning grants are designed to aid communities in assessing assets and identify opportunities to address current needs. Each comprehensive plan includes a holistic view and potential opportunities to improve in the following areas: land use, government capacity, public services, place making, economic development, housing, transportation, agriculture, natural resources, broadband access and historic resources.
