ANGOLA — Joe Peters likes to think of the local production of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" as an investment in the arts in Steuben County.
This year's production, the 11th, will be held on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus in Angola.
The performance is presented by the Humanities Fund held at the Steuben County Community Foundation and features the Steuben County Festival Choir and members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Peters, the director of the performance, says this year's edition of "Messiah" not only will include more of the oratorio, but it will serve as the main fundraiser for the Steuben County Humanities Fund.
"This year, we have the 60-piece choir, 18-piece orchestra mostly from the members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. We've added we've added an additional chorus and two additional solos, including a duet for alto and tenor, an additional bass solo and then the one additional chorus as well so it'll be a little bit more material performed this year," Peters said.
The performance includes all of Part I and Part III and most of Part II of "Messiah.".
"Yeah, it's a lot of material. We've been rehearsing every Sunday since October," Peters said.
The local performance is much more than what many groups perform from "Messiah" in any given year.
"Messiah is the most performed piece of music in the classical repertoire and singing the 'Messiah' at Christmas time is almost 200-year-old tradition around the world. And it's kind of rare that a small town like Angola gets access to something like that locally. Yeah, most of the time, you wouldn't encounter a chorus that can handle that kind of material without going to a major city. Or orchestra," Peters said.
Many of the members of the chorus are veterans of the local performance, which originally was staged at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church before it moved to the Furth Center.
The tickets, priced at $10 apiece no matter where your seat is assigned, are a reflection of the whole premise of the performance, or where it has evolved.
At $10, "Messiah" is accessible to most. And that is the mission of the Humanities Fund, to make the arts as accessible as possible to as many as possible in Steuben County.
"The mission of the Festival Choir and the Humanities Fund is to bring the arts and make them accessible to everyone," said Liat Peters, mother of Joe Peters, a member of the choir and one of the original organizers of the Humanities Fund.
"We've been either sold out or nearly sold out every year," Joe Peters said. "All the tickets are assigned seating. So it's not general seating, but all the tickets are $10, again to make it accessible to everyone," Peters said.
The local performance itself is a reflection of the investment in the arts locally. All of the proceeds from the performance get turned back over to the Humanities Fund.
Two of the soloists this year and in past years have attended summer camps with the help of the Humanities Fund. They are Karli Forte and Alyssa Anzelmo, both from the Fremont side of the Lake James chain. Another who has performed with the choir and has benefited from enrichment camp is Emily Thompson, who is now a music teacher in Minnesota.
The choir is led by three Steuben County residents. The conductor is Joe Peters, who holds a Master of Music in Performance and a minor in Conducting from Jacob’s School of Music at Indiana University. Jeri Mow, the pianist, has a lifetime of experience in music and is Director of Music for the Angola Methodist Church. Lynn Syler, the vocal consultant, has taught music in public schools, is the current choir director for the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola, and gives vocal lessons in her private studio.
In addition to ticket sales, sponsorships and other private donations are accepted to go toward the performance. Tickets may be purchased at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Tax deductible donations may be made to the Humanities Fund. Checks may be mailed to the Steuben County Community Foundation, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola IN 46703. Write Humanities Fund in the memo line. Donations may also be made online at steubenfoundation.org. Questions may be directed to the Foundation at 665-6656.
