Three people arrested by police Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Derick E. Keene, 30, of the 900 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and failure to appear and civil contempt of court.
• Daniell W. McCormick, 35, of the 300 block of West C.R. 150N, LaGrange, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Jacob D. Truelove, 29, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
