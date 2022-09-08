ANGOLA — There’s progress being made with railroad tourism in Steuben County.
Kelly Lynch, vice president of Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society Inc., gave a presentation at the Angola Rotary Club meeting Wednesday on the progress and opportunities for railroad tourism in Steuben County.
“With a diesel, it’s a train. With a steam engine, it’s a happening,” said Lynch quoting Walt Disney during his speech.
Northeast Indiana in particular was a hub of connectivity in the early 1900s, said Lynch of the railroad’s history in northeast Indiana.
Now turning the remaining local train system into a tourist attraction is becoming one of the forms of preserving a historical legacy.
Although the busiest railroads were built in the cities like Fort Wayne, which was located almost at the center point between Chicago and the northeast areas of the state, Angola and surrounding areas was part of those developments as well.
“You could get on a train in any town, in any city in this region and get anywhere else in the country with relative ease,” said Lynch.
At some point it was so busy in Fort Wayne that the city had to elevate the railroads, twice off the city streets, and that was a multi-million dollar project that took 100 trains a day off the city streets and lifted them 24 feet in the air, said Lynch.
In the post war era, however, there was no further development of the steam locomotives as a means of transportation, “and the railroad had already started to retire,” as Lynch put it, as it was becoming an outdated way of moving things, and it was not until recently that people started to realize that they could honor that part of national history too.
A few years ago, a group of Fort Wayne citizens in their 20s and 30s started an effort to restore one of the local railroad operations, taking an old existing locomotive out of the park and turning it into a tourist attraction.
“One of only a few of its kind in the entire world, one in only six in this country that does get those general references, and they created a lightning in the bottle,” said Lynch.
Lynch said that the initial group was also trying to build a connection with the existing railroads, and they were talking with the owners of the Indiana Northeastern Railroad, which is locally owned privately by a family of farmers, who saved the railroad 30 years ago, and it “is an incredible story of entrepreneurship, of taking risks, and of just a modest Hoosier determination,” said Lynch.
Now the historic railroad Lynch represents runs on the tracks provided by the the Indiana Northeastern Railroad, and the latter provides jobs for the people in the area.
Lynch said they hope that their tourist railroad that now operates less than 20 days a year will increase its operations to 30-40 days in the coming years. The number of visitors to the attraction should increase from about 5,000 people a year to 15,000 and maybe more, Lynch estimated.
He said that although future plans are still in the exploration phase, they hope to increase the length of the railroad season through November and December or even longer through the winter months eventually filling the gap between Labor Day and Memorial Day.
“Our goal coming into the community is to not just repeat our past successes. We’ll make sure we offer a little something for everybody, and in the future expand that,” said Lynch.
Lynch said for the community the railroad presents not only a forgotten means of transportation and a tourist attraction, but it can also be a venue space for events like weddings, photo shoots, and classes like welding, machining, and blacksmithing.
“We create a happening in every town, every city,” said Lynch.
In terms of being a profitable business, said Lynch, the railroad would never be able to compete with many venues. However, the railroad is not a profitable venture yet, it might become one in the future.
Even now when the company launched ticket sales for this year’s events, they received $87,000 in just 24 hours, and by the end of the year they hope to get close to $300,000 even with less than 20 operating days.
“So, it’s sustainable. It’s good business,” said Lynch.
Lynch is a Spencerville native, a marketing and a film industry professional. Lynch has a love for regional and transportation history, placemaking, and storytelling, and he has long served as a consultant for redevelopment efforts in northeast Indiana, said Rotary Club President Colleen Everage.
“As a community the train could be a great opportunity for all to enjoy,” she said.
Everage said the trains are the newest developing attraction, and that they are a great cultural and economic asset, and that it was important to bring history and existing treasures to life to preserve the uniqueness of the community.
“We’re trying our damn best to make railroads that people that are interested in seeing this community thrive,” said Lynch.
