KENDALLVILLE — Christmas is the season that we most often think about our neighbors in need of food, clothing, shelter or other basic necessities. Northeast Indiana residents show their generosity in supporting Christmas bureaus, non-profit organizations, churches and other ministries in addressing these needs.
These organizations work all year long as Santa’s elves, gathering resources, assessing needs and delivering assistance to families. They contend with factors that drive need, such as the pandemic, economic downturn, loss or reduction of employment or loss of shelter or transportation.
The number of families needing assistance has trended downward this year for area Christmas charities, but it doesn’t mean that need has disappeared. Volunteers who run these charities say basic necessities are on Santa lists this year.
Noble County Miracle Tree
Noble County Miracle Tree Inc., in its 34th year, serves children from birth to 18. Founder and president Terri Beckley said her non-profit had fewer applications this year than in the past.
“We had less need than other years,” Beckley said. “This year we had a little more than 200 kids instead of the 300 or 400 of years past.”
Miracle Tree takes applications from families for what the children want for Christmas. Miracle Tree places tags with wanted items on Christmas trees placed in community locations. Individuals, churches, businesses and organization take the tags, buy the items listed, and return them to the location where they took the tag. Miracle Tree volunteers then sort items into each family’s box with items marked for each child.
Miracle Tree also has an “Adopt a Kid” program where a donor covers the needs of specific children. The 501c3 also accepts tax-deductible cash donations, which are used to buy items or supplies to fill applications.
“We make sure each kids as one outfit, shoes or boots, a coat and toys,” Beckley said. “It’s wonderful to be able to have something nice to wear.”
Kids asked Miracle Tree for basic items such as toothbrushes and warm blankets this year.
“You know they’re struggling when they’re asking for things like that,” Beckley said.
Miracle Tree isn’t just a Santa’s elf at Christmas. The organization works year-round to help children who’ve lost their homes in fires, who live in situations of domestic violence or who need clothing to attend school.
Beckley started Miracle Tree when she was serving as a Daily Girls Scout troop leader. A very small premature infant in the community needed help, so Beckley’s Daisy Scouts helped a few families each year.
“I never imagined I was starting something that would grow so big and affect our lives so much. We believe in it,” she said.
Beckley said it was a blessing in disguise to have fewer applications this year, as volunteers continue to renovate Miracle Tree’s permanent headquarters in downtown Albion. The permanent location offers new opportunities for storage, an emergency food and clothing pantry on the second floor, and a children’s learning center for life skills on the first floor.
Tax-deductible financial donations may be made on Noble County Miracle Tree Inc.’s Facebook page, at Community State Bank, or by mail at 120 W. Main St., Albion IN 46701.
Kendallville Cares
Kendallville Cares is the umbrella non-profit organization for the Kendallville Christmas Bureau and Basket Brigade. The Christmas Bureau serves Kendallville residents only. Basket Brigade provides a Thanksgiving meal to families in the East Noble school district.
Anita Hess, chairwoman of Kendallville Cares, said Christmas Bureau numbers were down from previous years, but the needs were greater.
“We had 227 family units in 2021,” Hess said. “The needs of those families were greater, especially with the elderly. Quite a few adults were asking for food.”
Hess attributed that to rising prescription costs for the elderly, who may skimp on food to pay for needed medications.
Only 45 families were not “adopted” by individuals, churches, businesses or factories, less than the typical 75 or 80 families. Most families requested groceries, cleaning supplies or hygiene items such as toilet paper.
“We had a huge response from the community. We made a big ask for food and cleaning supplies,” Hess said.
The Christmas Bureau collaborates with the Kendallville Lions Club and Albright’s Grocery Store in Corunna to supply hams for Christmas dinner. Albright’s also assists the bureau with ordering turkeys for the Basket Brigade.
The Basket Brigade served Thanksgiving dinner to 400 families this year, fewer than the 500 families in a typical year. Like the Christmas Bureau, more elderly people applied for the baskets this year, Hess said.
Hess praised the community for its support of Kendallville Cares, from the Shepherd GMC fundraiser, donors who buy needed items, and volunteers who stock the shelves and buy items on sale all year long.
“We received wonderful blessings from people in the community to buy items. We shop sales through the years on toys,” Hess said. “Our little elves help stock the stores.”
Hess said Kendallville Cares was able to assist a local church with donations for tornado victims in Kentucky. Church members left last week with a trailer of food, clothing, toys, cleaning supplies and gift cards for those who’ve lost everything.
Share the Warmth Coats
The “Share the Warmth” coat giveaway for all four northeastern Indiana counties is in full swing at Catholic Charities-RSVP office in Auburn. Project coordinator Shirley Johnson said the need for warm clothing is increased from previous years, but donations of new coats have also kept pace.
“Share the Warmth” especially needs donations of larger coats for men and women in sizes 3X, 4X, 5X and 6X if the coats are even available. Johnson said those sizes are difficult to find in an average year, but even more so this year with supply-side issues.
In a change from other years, agencies and schools may place orders for coats on a form, listing sizes and whether it’s for a man, woman or child. Volunteers pack the coat orders and package them for a clean pickup. Previously, those in need could come into the office and choose coats in person, but that is no longer possible in order to keep staff, volunteers and visitors safe from the coronavirus.
Catholic Charities-RSVP debuted a new Christmas program to assist families who are not eligible or receiving assistance from other agencies through referral from the Community Center of Caring Food Pantry. Johnson said several factories adopted families, estimating that the program served more than 40 families and more than 110 children in its first year.
“One couple with a 4-year-old came in. They were working but had no coats,” Johnson said. “They had been through the wringer.”
Johnson said the shutdowns for COVID-19 has influenced employment and reduced income for many families. Some adults may have difficulty finding employment where they can fit in, have transportation available, or have the needed computer skills.
Catholic Charities-RSVP takes referrals for people in need of warm coats. Any individual, school, church or organization may contact the office at 925-0917 to get coats for those who need them.
