The State of Indiana provides health insurance to qualifying citizens.
MDwise is an Indiana-based health coverage company that provides medical, dental, vision and behavioral health benefits through the Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Healthwise.
HIP is an affordable health insurance plan that serves Hoosier adults 19-64 years old who are not eligible for other Indiana health coverage programs or Medicare.
Hoosier Healthwise is a Medicaid health care program that serves Hoosier children under the age of 19. The state determines eligibility by household size and income.
Federal open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act runs through Dec. 15. Details are at healthcare.gov.
For those who qualify, MDwise provides coverage of doctor’s appointments and other medical care. Details are available by calling 800-356-1204.
