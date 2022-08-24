FORT WAYNE — Trine University is now accepting applications for students wishing to enter its RN-to-BSN program for the 2022-23 cycle.
Prospective students may apply through the NursingCAS website at nursingcas.org.
Launched in 2020 and offered completely online, the RN-to-BSN program at Trine University provides an educational experience that produces professional nursing graduates capable of delivering safe, culturally and contextually relevant, evidence-based care in a variety of environments.
The program serves as an academic bridge from the coursework completed in an associate or diploma nursing program to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
"Offering one of the most affordable RN-to-BSN programs in this region, Trine University provides a convenient way for registered nurses to earn more, advance in their career and continue on to additional educational opportunities," said Sharon Willey, DNP, nursing director.
Tuition in Trine's RN-to-BSN program is $250 per credit hour, with financial aid available.
Flexible learning for nurses
Trine University's RN-to-BSN program is specifically designed to meet the needs of working registered nurses, with the flexible online format allowing them to complete a BSN at their own schedule and pace. Each course is eight weeks long, or six weeks during summer terms. Students do not have to log in at specific times to complete assignments, allowing them to coordinate study time around work and personal obligations.
The program consists of 11 core nursing courses, each providing exceptional application-based knowledge that incorporates professional nursing standards relevant to contemporary nursing practice.
Trine's RN-to-BSN program is part of the university's College of Health Professions (CHP), which also includes Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology programs. Trine recently announced plans for a new $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus near Parkview Regional Medical Center to accommodate its growing CHP programs.
For more information on Trine's RN-to-BSN program, visit trine.edu/bsn.
The RN-to-BSN program at Trine University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
