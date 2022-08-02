ANGOLA— The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Montessori Early Learning Center is getting ready to start year two.
But there’s a catch, or Catch 22, if you will as administrators try to bring some pre-kindergarten children in at the start of this school year.
Beyond the typical fits and starts that come with a new year, MSD is lacking tuition support for families that qualify for vouchers from the state.
To that end, administrators from MSD, Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer and Assistant Superintendent Schaunessy Relue, requested $74,000 in funding for tuition assistance and support to pay for Mont4essori training for teachers from the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The two explained that funding for families that would qualify for vouchers will not be available until October, which leaves the $74,000 gap from August to October.
“That’s $74,000 tuition that we will not be able to collect. Again, we want to start those families hoping that in October they are approved and they’re able to come at no cost,” Relue said. “The other thing that we need support with is ongoing training for our teachers, as we have staff turnover, as everyone does.”
Commissioners did not take any action on the request, though board President Wil Howard indicated there might be some movement through the county’s American Rescue Plan funds, which has about $3.7 million in available cash.
Here’s another catch for MSD: They need the money now. Even if there were a desire to make the funds available, the request could not be acted upon by the Steuben County Council, the county’s fiscal body, until September.
After the meeting Relue said once the state comes through with the tuition support, it will not cover the $74,000 needed to start this month and run through October. So if the county were to provide the funds, it would not be reimbursable.
“We have exactly 30 families sitting on our waiting list who are waiting for new state grants that will be released in October for them to be able to qualify for support,” Relue said.
Another catch is that in order to qualify for voucher support, parents must be employed. Without childcare, many people can’t remain in the workforce, Relue said, which could hurt their eligibility.
On the bright side, the level of eligibility has been increased, allowing for more support for people who might have been on the edge of qualifying and being able to pay for the tuition without state support.
The facility is located in Carlin Park Elementary School. The Early Learning Center utilizes the Montessori method, an approach that focuses on providing a learning environment that cultivates a desire to learn and complements the natural stages of child development.
The program has served 60 students and this fall, with renovations going on at Carlin Park, will be able to serve 100 students.
Full tuition at the facility runs $140 a child, which is less than comparable facilities in the county, such as Little Lambs in Fremont ($150) and The Vine on the west end of Angola ($160).
Widenhoefer said the program is sustainable at the full tuition rate of $140. The vouchers will provide MSD $185 per student.
When the facility was prepared for opening last year, it was done in rooms that were an easy retrofit, particularly in the way of plumbing for the restroom requirements.
Relue said they would like to add two more classrooms, but those will take major plumbing renovations. With all of the work involved, it will run in the range of $300,000.
Tuition support is needed at the cost of about $12,000 per teacher. The Early Learning Center employs trained teachers who go through the Montessori training process. Luckily, that training is now available through the accredited program at Trine University. In the past the closest facility to received the training was in Chicago. Relue, who had been certified in Montessori, did her training in New York.
Commissioners indicated they wanted to have private conversations with MSD officials before making any decision.
