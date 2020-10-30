ANGOLA — The Angola Historic Preservation Commission denied a certificate of appropriateness for upper-level window replacement at the former First National Bank of Fremont building, 15 S. Public Square, during a special meeting held Tuesday.
Tuesday was the second meeting on the windows; a special meeting was also held on Oct. 19 where approval was granted to replace the lower-level windows.
The upper-level window project, however, was not approved because the proposed vinyl replacement windows are not comparable to the historic building or the existing historic windows in design or material and they do not follow the guidelines.
Neither the building owner, Thomas Blake, nor a representative on his behalf were present Tuesday.
An application for a certificate of appropriateness for roof replacement has been previously approved on the project. That approval came in May.
According to Deb Parcell, Indiana Landmarks staff, it was indicated at the Oct. 19 meeting by Michael Campo, chief financial officer of EnTrust, that the intention was to move forward with the installation of the windows, with or without approval by the commission.
There was no information submitted, according to Parcell, on rehabilitating the existing windows in the building.
“The commission ... approved the installation of the proposed windows in the first level as the new windows would be hidden behind a decorative screen and their replacement would not constitute a significant change in character defining features of the building,” Parcell said in her findings of fact.
The proposed windows would have “grids between the glass” a feature that Parcell’s findings state does not adequately replicate the multi-pane configuration of the historic windows, thus resulting in the appearance of large, smooth panes of glass that would be a substantial visual change to the building.
The building is rated by Indiana Landmarks as “outstanding” due to its architectural design and defining character features, including the two-story multi-paned metal-framed windows on the north side.
For buildings with outstanding ratings, Parcell said integrity of the basic elements of the traditional design should be respected and coordinated when possible. Window replacements should include mullions and muntin bars to replicate the original window subdivisions.
“Installing the proposed replacement windows will create a substantial visual change, from strong vertical orientation to horizontal,” said Parcell’s findings of fact. “Verticality is an important part of the architectural character of this building, helping to give it prominence.”
A PowerPoint presentation and documentation were submitted by the building owner for the commission that show other historic projects the owner has been a part of including The Shops of Grabill, the home of Elias Ruff and the H. Souder and Sons General Store, also in Grabill.
The presentation also brought up “budget busters” and how Blake drove past the building several times over the last several years, first inquiring about it three years ago. Some of the issues with the building included the large hole in the roof, plumbing issues, an antiquated and inoperable heating and ventilation system and the exterior windows that he calls compromised and in need of replacement.
The PowerPoint also mentions that Blake didn’t know about the building being in a historic district when he authorized Campo to negotiate the purchase of the building.
The building was sold by Fred Beck and Associates and, upon further review, Blake said in his PowerPoint that the status as a historic structure was disclosed so it was his oversight.
Commission member Kim Bordner said she understands that the owner may have missed the information in the paperwork from Beck, but that is by no fault of the commission.
Campo had allegedly also told the owner to go ahead and order the replacement windows that were not approved. Again, Bordner said that is no fault of the commission.
“Had they not been to us before about the roof, I may be more sympathetic,” said Bordner.
Instead, she said, bullying the commission doesn’t sit well with her.
“I am not for it,” she said of the certificate of appropriateness.
Commission member Claudia Camargo said there are other options available that Blake could have pursued such as providing a cost estimate for repairing the existing windows.
Commission member Jodie Church said what bothers her is the three months that the owner knew about the commission and the process yet did nothing towards getting project approval. Then, a special meeting was called due to the claim that they didn’t know it was needed.
Church also doesn’t want to see the building go from an outstanding rating to just a “contributing” rating if the changes aren’t historically accurate.
In the PowerPoint, a summary provided said Blake feels nothing he is doing is in violation of the intent of the historic district or the application for appropriateness.
City Attorney Kim Shoup advised Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis to communicate the commission’s decision on city letterhead to Blake.
The commission also gave Shoup permission to file a lawsuit should the owner begin working on the upper-level windows even without the certificate of appropriateness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.