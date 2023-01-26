ANGOLA — Local Jehovah’s Witnesses will be among thousands of other people and organizations that will be celebrating International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, which is a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism.
It is a widely known fact that Nazi targeted millions for reasons of their genetics, nationality or political ideology, but few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith, said a press release from the organization.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, also then known as Bible Students, were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” said Professor Robert Gerwarth, a German historian and author who specializes in European history, with an emphasis on German history.
British Historian Christine King said that the Nazi regime branded Witnesses “enemies of the State” because of “their very public refusal to accept even the smallest elements of (Nazism), which didn’t fit their faith and their beliefs.”
Politically neutral Witnesses refused to give the “heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts, or join the German army on religious grounds. They also publicly identified the methods of solving the Jewish problem that were employed by the Nazi authorities.
“In their literature they publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” said King.
For those reasons, of about 35,000 Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered direct persecution. Most were arrested and imprisoned. Witnesses were also among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol — the purple triangle.
In total, about 4,200 Witnesses went to Nazi concentration camps, and hundreds of Witnesses’ children were taken to Nazi homes or reformatories. An estimated 1,600 Witnesses died, 370 by execution, said the Witnesses.
“The declared intention of the NS (Nazi) rulers was to completely eliminate the Bible Students from German history,” said German historian Detlef Garbe.
The Nazis sought to break Witnesses’ religious convictions by offering them freedom in exchange for a pledge of obedience, said the Witnesses. The standard denunciation (issued beginning in 1938) required the signee to renounce his or her faith, hand down other Witnesses contact information to the police, and defend the “Fatherland” with weapon in hand.
Despite prison and camp officials often used torture and privation to coerce the Witnesses to sign, Garbe said that “extremely low numbers” of Witnesses recanted their faith. This firmness that Jehovah’s Witnesses exhibited in the face of Nazi coercion contrasts with widespread societal conformity to Nazi aims before and during the Holocaust.
Geneviève de Gaulle, Gen. Charles de Gaulle’s niece and member of the French Resistance, said that what she admired most about female Witness prisoners in Ravensbrück concentration camp was that despite they could have left at any time just by signing a renunciation of their faith, they did not do that.
“Ultimately, these women, who appeared to be so weak and worn out, were stronger than the SS, who had power and all the means at their disposal,” said de Gaulle. “They had their strength, and it was their willpower that no one could beat.”
The nonviolent resistance of ordinary people to racism, extreme nationalism, and violence merits thoughtful reflection on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day. For more information about Jehovah’s Witnesses during the Holocaust, please visit jw.org.
Witnesses are still being systematically attacked, imprisoned, beaten and tortured for peacefully practicing their faith in some countries, with Russia now being the foremost persecutor.
