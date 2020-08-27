ANGOLA — It’s not October yet, but the flowers planted by the Angola Garden Club around the historic Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument in downtown Angola will come out this morning.
Angola Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Hanna said the group is pulling the flowers because access to the mound will soon be restricted due to granite work taking place on the monument.
The club, he said, won’t be able to get into the beds to do maintenance work like weeding, so instead of letting it go awry it was decided to pull the plants early.
Steuben County will be erecting an eight-foot fence around the monument for the granite work project. Hanna said he’s been told it will be up through September with no access to the structure at all. The mound is owned by Angola and the monument is owned by Steuben County.
“We’re trying to work with the county the best we can to make sure we all get our projects done in a timely manner,” Hanna said. “We’re doing what we feel we need to do at this time.”
The soldiers have already come down for repair work and now there will be mortar joint work done on spots that have worked loose due to vibrations from truck traffic around the mound.
The granite work was approved earlier this month by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and the project was awarded to Hagerman Construction, Fort Wayne.
The city has also had a lawn care company come in to completely kill off the grass on the circle that has been infested with invasive grass species such as Bermuda grass.
Hanna said hopefully after the granite work is complete, his department will be able to get back in to reseed the lawn with pure grass seed.
Work on the granite was initially expected to take between three and four weeks to complete.
