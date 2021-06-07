ANGOLA — Of the 180 graduates at Angola High School’s ceremony on Sunday, Sam Farnham will be the only one taking his next step under the sea.
Farnham, son of Mike and Monica Farnham, has been accepted into the Navy’s Submarine Electronics/Computer Field, which provides extensive training in the operation and maintenance of advanced electronics equipment found on military submarines.
“I’ve had a lot of family friends who were in the Navy,” said Farnham.
Farnham had initially been debating between entering the Navy or the Army, but the Navy was the only one that had an open position in the electronics field, which was what he wanted to work with. The submarine aspect of the job happens to be an exciting addition.
“There was the same type of job above the water, but they didn’t have any available jobs,” Farnham said. “They are always open and wanting recruits, but there are certain jobs that they need them in.”
Farnham will attend boot camp in the fall, and upon successful completion, he will continue on to complete specialized training aboard a submarine. The SECF provides four specific tracks of work, but Farnham will receive training in all four before deciding which track to follow.
The four tracks include combat systems, communications, navigation, and acoustic technology. Each is crucial to the successful functioning of a submarine but focuses on different aspects of the electronic systems.
“I’m excited for all the types of jobs,” Farnham said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m excited for it.”
Farnham’s first contract with the SECF will last five years.
Although Farnham’s Navy ventures are a new experience for his family, he said that his parents are excited that he’s going out and doing something different.
“I’ve had so many people come up to me and talk about it,” Farnham said. “I’m looking forward to the experience of being in a sub and just the fact of being in it and working on electronics.”
Farnham will leave for bootcamp on Aug. 28.
