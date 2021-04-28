ANGOLA — Shawnee Construction will be doing the second roofing project at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County after the library board awarded the Fort Wayne-based company the bid on Monday.
Shawnee was the only bidder for the roofing project, which had an estimated price of $270,000. The actual bid came in at $319,640.
“We didn’t know what the materials cost would do, so this number didn’t surprise me, nor did the single bidder since we already had a project going with Shawnee,” said Sonya Dintaman, director at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
The company is already doing one roofing project for the building and will ease into the second one once the first is completed.
“Essentially, once they’re done with the current project, they’ll move into the other portion so there aren’t large chunks of roof open for long periods,” said Dintaman.
Zachary Benedict with MKM Architecture, Fort Wayne, said the roof, which will be metal, will have a baked in color, not painted on color, with a 30-year finish warranty.
Benedict presented to the board via Zoom on Monday.
The roof also has a 20-year specialty weather tightness warranty and a two-year manufacturing warranty.
The furniture bid, which is for all furnishing such as tables, chairs, a recycling can and coat hooks was awarded to Business Furnishings, South Bend.
Four companies bid the project, all within a few thousand dollars of one another. Business Furnishings was the lowest at $220,971.
Benedict said he has used all but one of the companies that bid the project.
“All the ones bidding are companies I’d expect to bid a public library furnishing project,” he said.
He wasn’t sure what the lead time would end up being on the furniture, as lead times haven’t been good for anyone.
“We want to get it all ordered as soon as possible,” he said. “Lead times have been consistent among all vendors.”
COVID-19, he said, hit the furniture industry hard, leading to the longer lead times.
The last items for the remodel that still need quoted, Dintaman said, are the new audio-visual equipment pieces. That equipment includes televisions, projectors and more that will be able to be used by people in the new meeting rooms.
