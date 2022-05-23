Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — These individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officials over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ryan A. Cope, 40, of the 7400 block of South 20E, Wollcottville, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 900W on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Donovan W. Coutlee, 19, of the 6200 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 34, of the 1000 block of Tilmor Drive, Muncie, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gerardo Diaz-Lopez, 25, of the 3300 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested on C.R. 175N at C.R. 200W, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court, operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license and reckless driving — passing a stopped school bus with a stop arm extended.
• Francisco N. Munoz-Garcia, of the 700 block of Regency Court, arrested at Mechanic Street and Williams Street on charges of felony dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, failure to appear in court and identity deception and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and operating while intoxicated.
• Mark J. Nierman, 21, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court — civil.
• Raquel L. Rowe, 34, of the 1200 block of South Union, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph C. Smith, 52, of the 3200 block of Stonebrook Place, Fort Wayne, arrested on Lane 335 Lake James, on a fugitive warrant.
• Kara C. Smith, 42, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 350W, Fremont, arrested on Bayview Road at Lane 335 Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kacy R. Wheeler, 31, of the 1600 block of 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a fugitive warrant.
• Floyd B. Young, 25, of the 10000 block of C.R. 6, Edon, Ohio, arrested on Clyde Avenue at East Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
